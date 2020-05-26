Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Launch of Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Download logo

What does the COVID-19 disruption mean for Africa’s Fashion Industry? Opportunities and Threats for Fashionpreneurs and Investors

What: Launch of Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series

Who: Gender, Women & Civil Society (AHGC)

When: Tuesday, 2 June 2020: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon

Where: Online

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Group will launch the Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series of its flagship Fashionomics Africa initiative (https://FashionomicsAfrica.org) on Tuesday, 2 June 2020.

The webinar, which will run from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, is  themed: What does the COVID-19 disruption mean for Africa’s Fashion Market? Opportunities and Threats for Fashionpreneurs and Investors, and will focus on the role of African Fashionpreneurs in a (post-) COVID-19 World.

Panelists, including fashion entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts and business insiders, will exchange ideas on the need and opportunities for adaptability and creativity of a digitally enabled African fashion industry during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participants will also identify the latest innovations that have occurred in the fashion industry in response to the COVID-19 crisis; share lessons learned; and discuss how to attract investments in a digitally-enabled fashion industry and how to adapt fashionpreneur  business models.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

To access the webinar details, please contact: Solange Kamuanga-Tossou Communication and External Relations African Development Bank Email: s.kamuanga-tossou@afdb.org

