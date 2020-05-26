Female Injured in Side-by-Side Rollover in Littleton

CONTACT: Conservation Officer II Christopher G. McKee 603-271-3361 May 26, 2020

Littleton, NH – On Sunday, May 24, 2020, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a side-by-side rollover on the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail in Littleton. Personnel from Littleton Fire Department, Littleton Ambulance, Littleton Police Department, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene.

The operator of the side-by-side, Tyler McDonald, 25, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was turning around near the end of the trail to head south. McDonald turned the side-by-side too sharply, causing it to roll over, injuring his passenger Ashley Liebherr, 23, of Norton, Massachusetts. Liebherr suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury. She was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of her injury. The accident is still under investigation, but based on the preliminary findings it appears that unreasonable speed and an improper turn are the primary contributing factors in the crash.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to wear the appropriate safety equipment including helmets while out riding and also to ride on approved and open trails.

No further details are available this time.