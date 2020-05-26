Progress Announces Winners of the 2020 Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards

/EIN News/ -- Thirteen winners worldwide recognized for their excellence in design, user experience and innovation

BEDFORD, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced winners of its annual Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards. Since 2011, the awards recognize websites powered by Progress Sitefinity for their excellence in user experience and their innovation in applying Sitefinity features and capabilities to address business challenges. Winners were selected based on the highest number of votes received during the public voting period.



This year, dozens of websites developed using the Progress Sitefinity platform were nominated across 13 categories: Associations & Non-Profit, Consumer Goods & Services, Ecommerce, Education, Financial Services, Graphic Design, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Multisite, Public Sector, Technology, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Tourism.

The 2020 Website of the Year Awards winners were selected in two phases. First, a Progress judging panel shortlisted the three best websites per category. After narrowing the field, voting was opened to the community. Finalists with the highest number of votes were appointed the category winners.

With more than 11,000 votes cast, the results are as follows:

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Website of the Year awards for their incredible achievements,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “While more than 10,000 web properties worldwide leverage the Sitefinity platform to deliver engaging digital experiences, these awards honor the most creative and innovative organizations that set the bar in their respective industries.”

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey.

To explore the contest winners and Progress partners that built many of the winning websites, visit the “Website of the Year Awards” page.

