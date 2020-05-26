Global Apheresis Equipment Market to surpass US$ 6081.8 Mn globally by end of 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasmapheresis, photopheresis, leukapheresis, plateletpheresis, low-density lipoproteins (LDL) apheresis, erythrocytapheresis, lymphapheresis, and lipidpheresis are some of the types of apheresis.

The global apheresis equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 6,081.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 is expected to propel growth of the global apheresis equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, as of May 21, 2020, there have been 4,962,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 326,459 deaths, as reported to the World Health Organization.

Moreover, several organizations are conducting drives to boost donation of blood and platelets, which is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, American Red Cross conducted several blood donation drives throughout the U.S.

Market Opportunities:

Favorable reimbursement polices for therapeutic apheresis are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global apheresis equipment market. For instance, in the U.S., the government is involved in the funding of apheresis research through its benefit programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Health Administration, and employee insurance programs.

Moreover, R&D in apheresis is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from University Hospital Heidelberg, Germany, reported that sufficient yield of lymphocytes for CAR-T cell production is feasible also for patients with low peripheral blood counts.

Key Takeaways:

The global apheresis equipment market was valued at US$ 2,574.3 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 6,081.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of viral diseases such as COVID-19 is expected to propel growth of the global apheresis equipment market over the forecast period.

Plasmapheresis segment held dominant position in the global apheresis equipment market in 2019, accounting for 50.6% share in terms of value. Increasing research and development in is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Neurological disorders segment held dominant position in the global apheresis equipment market in 2019, accounting for 52.6% share in terms of value, followed by haematological disorders and renal disorders, respectively. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends:

R&D in use of cell therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 is expected to increase demand for apheresis equipment. For instance, in May 2020, Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, partnered with NantKwest, a next generation, clinical-stage immunotherapy company, through which Be The Match BioTherapies is providing donor material for a NantKwest Phase 1b clinical trial to address acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major cause of Covid-19.

Major players in the market are focused on rebranding their products to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2020, Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics, providers of research- and clinical-grade human immune cells, blood products, and related services, announced their rebranding to Cellero. The rebranding is a part of the 2018 merger of the two companies.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global apheresis equipment market include, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., Fenwal, Inc., Haemonetics Corp., Therakos, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cellero, and HemaCare Corporation.

Key Developments:

May 2020: ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company, announced the return of funds it received from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

Market Segmentation:

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Equipment Type: Disposable Apheresis Kits Apheresis Machines

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Technology Type: Centrifugation Membrane Filtration

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Procedure Type: Photopheresis Plasmapheresis LDL Apheresis Plateletpheresis Leukapheresis Erythrocytapheresis Others (Lymphopheresis, lipidpheresis)

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Application: Renal disorders Neurological disorders Hematological disorders Other disorders

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country:



U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia



Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa







