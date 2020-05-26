Covid-19 Impact on Global Tempered Glass Market 2020 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Tempered Glass

Executive Summary

Tempered Glass are type of safety glass which are processed through controlled thermal or chemical treatments as it increases its strength as compared to normal glass. The Tempering of the glass puts the external surface into compression and the internal surface into tension. These stresses cause the glass to crush into small granular chunks instead of splintering hence preventing injuries. This strengthening and safety feature of the glass is utilized in variety of areas like passenger vehicle windows, shower doors, architectural glass door and tables. Mobile phone screen protectors and more. With the growing application of Tempered glass the demand for the product increases which drives the market growth As per Statista, the annual production of reinforced glass amounted to 525 million square meters while in the first 2 months of 2020, the production peaked to 60 million square meters Moreover, the rising adoption of automobiles across the globe drives the market towards growth as these automobiles extensively use tempered glass in door windows and windshields. The growing manufacture of these automobiles increases the demand for tempered glass. Moreover, the rising use of smartphones across the globe fuels the market growth. As tempered Glass is used as protective cover for the screens of the smart phones. Thus, the rising sales of smart phones drives the market towards growth. Moreover, in the North American and European region Tempered Glass is majorly used in the exterior of the buildings with the rising residential and commercial building construction the demand for tempered glasses increase. However, with the Spread of the COVID-19 across the globe, the manufacturing of these glasses is on hold which negatively impacts the market growth. Also, amid the battle against the Pandemic the manufacturing of Automobiles and smart phones is also under hold which decreases the demand for Tempered glass downsizing the market. However, stringent government regulations in the automotive and construction industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rising application of tempered Glass such as its use in bullet proof products, cookware and diving masks creates an opportunistic market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Tempered Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacifc is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing manufacturing bases in the region coupled with the rise in production of automobiles and smartphones. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising construction activities and investments in the infrastructural development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tempered Glass market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Guardian industries

Saint-Gobain SA

Asahi Glass Company Ltd. (AGC)

AFG Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

PPG Industries

Cardinal FG

Pilkington

Taiwan Glass Group

Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tempered Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

