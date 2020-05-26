Route 8 Washington Boulevard Utility Work This Week in the City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 27 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur in each direction on Washington Boulevard between Highland Drive and Negley Run Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, May 29. Crews from the Duquesne Light Company will install aerial electric lines over the roadway. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Additionally, rolling stoppages will occur on Washington Boulevard in each direction for 15 minutes or less, every 15 minutes while work occurs. Crews will monitor traffic and adjust the stoppage times accordingly.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Kyle Tessmer at 412-393-7813.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #