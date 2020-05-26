Southbound Route 19 Perry Highway Lane Closures Wednesday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane closures on southbound Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, May 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures will occur on Perry Highway in the southbound direction at the intersection of Cemetery Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will replace the traffic controller cabinet and adjust the stop bar location and signal radars at the intersection. Ross Township Police will assist motorists through the intersection.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

