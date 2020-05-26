SIBUR Holding PJSC selected LyondellBasell Technology for its Amur Gas Chemical Complex in Russian Far East

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 26, 2020 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world’s largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that Amur Gas Chemical Company (GCC), a SIBUR Holding PJSC company, has selected LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology for a new facility.

The process technology will be used for 400 KTA polypropylene unit to be built in Svobodny, Amur region, Russia.

“SIBUR has once again opted to utilize the Spheripol technology for its Amur GCC project in Svobodny,” said Jim Seward, senior vice president of research and development, technology and sustainability at LyondellBasell. Seward added: “The process robustness and CAPEX effectiveness of the Spheripol process allows SIBUR to create benchmark polymers on a sustainable basis.”

The Spheripol technology is the leading PP process technology with more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

LyondellBasell is a leading licensor of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies with more than 280 polyolefin process licenses. In addition to the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell: LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com. SOURCE: LyondellBasell

