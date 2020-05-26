APRU Announces shipment of Element C to the Upper Midwest

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacturer of unique consumer brands and CBD and Kratom products and drinks, announced today that it has shipped the first order of Element C, CBD infused beverages to North Dakota.



Apple Rush Company, Inc has delivered two pallets of Element C to a distributor in North Dakota, led by a group of our valued investors. This shipment was delivered at the beginning of last week and presentations are already being made to influential buyers in the market. Apple Rush has a solid presence in North Dakota with its flagship Apple Rush 100% Natural Sparkling Juice and we felt that Element C would be an easy extension. “We previously self distributed product into the Upper Midwest, but felt at this time it would be best to seek out independent distribution to warehouse and deliver product to our customers. We were approached by a group of investors that loved all of our products and wanted to help expand the brands. They presented a comprehensive business plan and we felt it was a great opportunity for us to lighten our load and allow us to focus on gaining additional distributors for expansion,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc. Local Bismarck businessman Mark Dahl said, “I have been drinking Apple Rush and providing it to my customers for a couple years. When APRU began producing the pain salve, Magic Hands, I began using it and providing it to people I knew with chronic pain. After I tasted Element C, I decided it would be a great way for me to support the company by leading the charge here in North Dakota. APRU has a great line of products and we feel that we will make a positive immediate impact.”

Element C has done extremely well since its introduction and we are planning our second production run already. It is going to be an exciting summer as we hope to gain additional distribution in several parts of the country including the East Coast and Midwest. We have been in discussions with several specialty wholesalers and plan on making some announcements in the near future.

“Element C was brought to us after the production run and I felt it was a terrific product. As a group we decided to bring it in because of the lack of good tasting CBD beverages at retail here in North Dakota. With the quality of our product line I feel we have an advantage that no other supplier can match,” said Clint Bergan, local investor, “It is great to have the support of the people that put together the investment capital needed to grow the company with the passion required in the launching of cutting edge brands,” continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com , and www.mistyk.com .

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2