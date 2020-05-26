Mobile networks in rural Canada are some of the fastest in the world

/EIN News/ -- TELUS recognized as having the fastest network in rural Canada

Wireless download speed in rural Canada ranks #2 amongst the G7

Continued technology investment in TELUS’ network in rural regions led to a 71% increase in download speeds year over year

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s rural download speeds have been heralded as some of the fastest in the world, outpacing five of the G7 countries in Opensignal’s State of Rural Canada’s Mobile Network Experience 1. TELUS specifically was recognized as having the fastest network in rural Canada with an overall speed of 48 Mbps. Among the G7, only Japanese users experienced a higher speed than some rural Canadians, with an overall download speed of 49 Mbps. Canadians on the TELUS network saw the largest increase in download speeds in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 2019, at 71%.

“With over 7.5 million Canadians living in rural communities, today’s report by U.K.-based Opensignal underscores the importance of the world-leading network experience TELUS provides, which has proven more critical than ever as Canadians are working, learning, accessing healthcare and socialising from home during these unprecedented times,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Notably, rural Canadians experienced download speeds that were up to 110 per cent faster than users in all but one of our G7 peer countries. This is all the more impressive when considering our country’s vast and challenging landscape. Bravo to our talented engineers, computer scientists and technicians who have made this achievement possible, ensuring all Canadians have access to the resources, information and people that matter most to them.”

“Despite the recognition of Canada’s rural networks from Opensignal and the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of our world-leading communications networks, we are always ambitiously looking to expand and densify our rural coverage to support Canadian’s access to virtual critical services from small business connectivity to smart agriculture and also digital health,” continued Entwistle. “Opensignal’s acknowledgement, in addition to similar, consistent accolades from Tutela, J.D. Power, Ookla and PCMag, is a meaningful reminder of the critical role we play in connecting our fellow Canadians to the resources, information and people that matter most to them.”

Notably in Opensignal’s recent State of Mobile Network Experience 2020 report 2, Canada’s average download speeds at 59.6 Mbps narrowly outpaced South Korea’s at 59.0 Mbps respectively, signalling the strength of Canada’s global-leading mobile networks. In 2019, TELUS was recognized by industry-leading experts, including Opensignal, Ookla, J.D. Power, PCMag, and Tutela, building on an outstanding record of achievement, having earned the top spot in four out of five of the major mobile network reports for the third consecutive year in a row or more.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness. Connecting rural communities requires the joint effort and investment from facilities-based carriers and governments to ensure that all Canadians have access to the coverage, speed, and reliability they deserve.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Media Relations

brandi.rees@telus.com

1 Opensignal - The state of rural Canada’s Mobile Network Experience – May 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 30, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.



2 Opensignal - The State of Mobile Network Experience 2020: One year into the 5G era , May 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 30, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.



