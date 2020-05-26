Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Ira Kress as President, Giant Food

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced Ira Kress has been appointed President, Giant Food, effective immediately.

“Ira has been a dedicated leader for Giant Food for 36 years and we are proud to appoint him to this role,” said Kevin Holt, president, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Ira has been serving as interim president of Giant Food since last summer, and he has continued to lead the brand with success. He is an excellent leader, with a strong focus on serving customers, engaging associates and supporting local communities. During his role as interim president, Ira has continued to successfully grow sales, market share and build strong associate engagement during an unprecedented time for our industry.”

Kress added, “It’s been an honor and privilege to lead Giant Food, especially during this time when our customers and communities have never needed us more. I’m honored to continue in the role and am incredibly appreciative of our associates who serve our customers with excellence every day. I look forward to continuing to grow the Giant Food brand in our communities.”

Kress currently serves as interim president of Giant Food. He joined Giant Food, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, in 1984 and has more than 36 years of retail experience, having started in store operations management and served in a variety of leadership roles in retail operations, human resources, training and labor relations. In addition, Ira held a leadership role in human resources at Ahold USA. Kress is active in the community and serves as a Board member on the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Advisory Council and the Ahold Delhaize USA Family Foundation.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md., operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia and has approximately 20,000 associates.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, and Peapod Digital Labs, its eCommerce engine. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across 23 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christy Phillips-Brown

704-310-2221

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0660f1f4-1d1f-464c-9399-38ea093ecec5