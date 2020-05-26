Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,469 in the last 365 days.

Providence to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Providence’s website at http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About The Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC and Circulation, Inc., is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group
Kalle Ahl, CFA
T: (212) 836-9614
kahl@equityny.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Providence to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.