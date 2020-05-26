Colorado and Nevada Residents Can Now Power Through With Sunrun’s Brightbox Rechargeable Solar Battery System

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company, today announced it is introducing its Brightbox rechargeable solar battery system to Colorado and Nevada.

Now, people living in Xcel Energy’s service territory in Colorado and NV Energy’s service territory in Nevada can get Brightbox from as little as zero dollars down and at a consistent, low monthly rate.



“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s energy system was not keeping up with our evolving needs. Now with Americans at home across the country, people need to know that their power will be there when they need it most,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s co-founder and CEO. “Our Brightbox rechargeable solar battery system helps households keep the lights on and better manage energy costs. We’re excited to bring Brightbox to Colorado and Nevada to help even more households take control of their home energy.”



Clean energy produced from rooftop solar panels is stored in Sunrun’s Brightbox battery throughout the day. If there is an outage, Brightbox provides backup electricity to the customer’s home and enables them to power through the night until the sun rises and recharges the battery. Customers have the choice to backup either their entire home or only the most critical appliances, depending on their need for resilient power supply. Last year, hundreds of Sunrun customers in California endured utility-mandated power outages by utilizing rooftop solar and battery storage, many for days at a time, until grid electricity was restored.



Electric utilities in both Colorado and Nevada have also introduced rate plans that value the cost of electricity depending on the time of day. These electricity rate structures mean that the cost of electricity for residents is often more expensive during peak times when people are using more power, such as in the early evening. By powering through these times of peak demand using solar energy stored in Brightbox, households can better manage their overall electricity use and keep their electricity costs secure.

Home solar and batteries offer residents and the broader electricity system a clean, resilient energy solution. These home energy resources are less vulnerable to power line outages and can share stored power across communities through aggregated, local clean energy networks known as “virtual power plants”. By introducing Brightbox to Colorado and Nevada, Sunrun is setting the stage for an even cleaner, more distributed electricity system.

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

