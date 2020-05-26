Intrado Life & Safety Announces Free Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay Solution, Broadening Coverage Across the Nation

Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) Can Leverage Intrado Services to Enable Non-Voice Contact with 9-1-1 Emergency Services

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it will enable its Emergency Communications Relay Center (“ECRC”) to provide its TXT29-1-1® Relay solution to PSAPs that have not yet deployed a direct text-to-911 service. This interim solution accelerates text-to-911 coverage across the country and provides individuals the ability to contact 9-1-1 without using a voice call.



During these unprecedented times, mounting data suggests that there has been a significant increase in domestic violence, driving a greater need for a caller to reach 9-1-1 discreetly without using voice. Intrado estimates nearly half of all PSAPs in the United States have not yet implemented texting as a means to initiate a 9-1-1 response. Intrado, a trusted provider of 9-1-1 systems, services, and infrastructure across North America for over 40 years, was the first to offer a text-to-911 solution for both PSAPs and wireless carriers and is currently the largest provider of text-to-911 services for public safety nationwide.

With the Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay solution, text-based emergency requests are processed by Intrado’s ECRC, which is staffed by a team of highly trained 9-1-1 telecommunicators who handle thousands of 9-1-1 calls each month. Intrado’s ECRC team will act as the communication relay between the text originator (via text) and the PSAP’s personnel (via phone).

“It is not uncommon to see a rise in emergency assistance requests during challenging times. As a leading provider of public safety solutions, we have a social responsibility to leverage our technology to aid individuals who need to contact 9-1-1 without using their voice,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “With text to 9-1-1 deployments lagging across the nation, this interim approach enables broad coverage to ensure emergencies are handled with the utmost care and safety of these individuals in mind.”

Intrado’s Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay solution will be available at no cost for a term of six months after the deployment date. This is not intended to be a substitute for a direct text-to-911 solution, and Intrado will continue to work with Public Safety agencies to determine a long-term approach for handling their text-based 9-1-1 requests.

PSAPs can initiate Intrado’s Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay solution by signing a Letter of Agency that authorizes Intrado to act as its proxy on an interim basis, thereby enabling originating texts to be handled by Intrado as a relay function. To get started, visit Intrado’s Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay solution web page for more info.

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

