Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 26 May 2020, 9am EAT
Central (12,167 cases; 343 deaths; 3,226 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20),Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (652; 1; 22), Chad (687; 61; 244), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (2,135; 14; 562), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7)
Eastern (12,809; 349; 3,409): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,468; 14; 1,079), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (655; 5; 159), Kenya (1,286; 52; 402), Madagascar (542; 2; 147), Mauritius (334; 10; 322), Rwanda (336; 0; 238), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,689; 66; 235), South Sudan (655; 8; 6), Sudan (3,976; 170; 503), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (222; 0; 69)
Northern (35,365; 1,649; 15,395): Algeria (8,503; 609; 4,747), Egypt (17,967; 783; 4,900), Libya (75; 3; 40), Mauritania (237; 6; 15), Morocco (7,532; 200; 4,774),Tunisia (1,051; 48; 919)
Southern (25,285; 504; 12,597): Angola (70; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 19), Eswatini (256; 2; 158), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (101; 4; 37), Mozambique (209; 1; 71), Namibia (21; 0; 14), South Africa (23,615; 481; 11,917), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 27)
Western (29,720; 626; 11,799): Benin (191; 3; 84), Burkina Faso (841; 52; 690), Cape Verde (390; 3; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,423; 30; 1,257), Gambia (25; 1; 17), Ghana (6,808; 32; 2,070), Guinea (3,275; 20; 1,673), Guinea-Bissau (1,173; 6; 42), Liberia (265; 26; 141), Mali (1,059; 67; 604), Niger (951; 62; 786), Nigeria (8,068; 233;2,311), Senegal (3,130; 36; 1,515), Sierra Leone (735; 42; 293), Togo (386;13; 161)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).