Zumiez Inc. Update Regarding Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced an update regarding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at its Distribution Center located in Corona, California. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the presence of various stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, and to support the health and safety of shareholders and employees, the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will change to the Company’s Home Office located at 4001 204th Street SW, Lynnwood, Washington 98036 on the same date and time as originally scheduled. While the Company had hoped to hold the meeting this year at its Distribution Center, under the circumstances, the meeting will be moved back to its Home Office, which is traditionally where it has been held each year. The meeting will be conducted with appropriate physical distancing and other health and safety protocols in place. The Company believes this one-time change will have a limited impact in part given the historically low attendance at the annual meeting (usually only one to three outside shareholders) and that shareholders may vote via the internet, by telephone or by proxy card as outlined in the Company’s previously distributed Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement.



About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 2, 2020 we operated 720 stores, including 607 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 49 in Europe and 12 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com , blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200

