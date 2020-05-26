Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Biosight to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced that Dr. Ruth Ben Yakar, Chief Executive Officer of Biosight, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place from June 2-4, 2020. The company will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 3
Time: 10 am EDT

About Biosight Ltd.
Biosight is a private Phase 2 clinical stage biotech company, developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders. Biosight’s lead product, BST-236 (INN aspacytarabine), is an innovative proprietary anti-metabolite designed to enable high-dose chemotherapy with reduced systemic toxicity. BST-236 is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b for first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), following completion of a Phase 1/2a study which demonstrated tolerability with promising efficacy in the challenging population of AML patients unfit for standard of care chemotherapy. Future clinical studies expanded to additional hematological indications are planned to be initiated in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

Contact:
Chuck Padala
646-627-839
LifeSci Advisors, LLC

