Exagen to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exagen, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9. The conference will be a virtual event this year. Mr. Rocca’s presentation will take place at 1:20 PM CDT.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Exagen investor relations website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS: