Sharps Compliance to Present at Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Conference on June 9, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Tusa will also be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings via teleconference.



About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. Its key markets include healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, home healthcare providers, assisted living / long-term care, surgery centers, retail pharmacies and clinics, and the professional market which is comprised of physicians, dentists and veterinary practices. The Company's flagship product, the Sharps Recovery System, is a comprehensive solution for the containment, transportation, treatment and tracking of medical waste and other used healthcare materials. The Company also offers its route-based pick-up service in a thirty-two (32) state region of the South, Southeast and Northeast portions of the United States. Sharps also provides two simple solutions for safe and easy disposal of unused medications: MedSafe collection receptacles and TakeAway Medication Recovery System Envelopes.

More information on the Company and its products can be found on its website at: www.sharpsinc.com

Company Contact: Diana Diaz Sharps Compliance Corp. Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com Office: (713) 660-3547 Investor Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau Institutional Marketing Services Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com Office: (203) 972-9200



