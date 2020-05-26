United Rheumatology Names Jim Albano as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Hauppauge, New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rheumatology announced today that Jim Albano was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Albano will report to President and CEO, Douglas Tardio. Jim will be responsible for the supervision and direction of United Rheumatology company operations, including communications, marketing, the Practice Relations Management team, day to day GPO operations, and our newly developed Practice Solutions Plus business line, which supports the operational needs of our member practices.

As a seasoned, strategic health care executive with extensive expertise in hospital and physician network strategies, Jim Albano previously served as Executive Vice President, Operations and Payer Strategies at UR since February 2019. Jim has focused on informing health plans nationally about United Rheumatology and working with them to understand the benefits of working collaboratively with their network rheumatologists to manage costs and improve their patients' health outcomes, developing innovative value-based arrangements.

Jim has successfully initiated over 30 health plan relationships around the country on behalf of United Rheumatology and their 650 member physicians.

“Jim’s extensive healthcare experience working for both health plans and healthcare providers has enabled his rapid assimilation into UR. Jim offers a strategic perspective on our business operations that integrates a strong team culture with performance metrics and innovation. I have worked with Jim for over ten years in varying roles and business settings. The value he will bring to UR as our Chief Operating Officer will be unparalleled” stated Douglas Tardio, President, CEO.

Prior to joining United Rheumatology, Jim has a long history with health plans, managing provider networks, developing and negotiating value-based arrangements with physicians and hospitals, managing vendor relationships, and all operational functions. Jim was responsible for catalyzing the transformation of health care delivery in New Jersey from pay for volume to pay for value with a focus on primary care population health as Vice President, Network Management, Pharmacy Services and Healthcare Innovation Strategies for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey from 2012 until 2015.

United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care. A comprehensive portfolio of physician, patient, and health plan payer offerings, driven by the largest rheumatology electronic medical records clinical database in the U.S., supports an unparalleled platform for jointly developed coordinated care solutions.

