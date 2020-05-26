Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020 will be released before market open on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal full year financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The access code is 13704376. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com .

A replay of this conference call will be available through June 16, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13704376.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ platform is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contacts:

Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, peter.buhler@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26



