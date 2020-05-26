Patriot One’s Xtract AI Division Secures Contract for Department of National Defence and Canadian Firefighters

British Columbia-based AI firm to work with Public Works and Government Services Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) wholly-owned subsidiary Xtract Technologies (“Xtract AI”) is pleased to announce it has secured a $157,000 contract with Canada’s Department of National Defence through the Public Works and Government Services Canada Division, as part of the Innovative Solutions Canada Program (ISC).



The contract is for a project looking to provide better situational awareness for Canadian firefighters. The outcome will be a solution that will provide innovative devices, applications, personal protective equipment and technology to help firefighters work in a more Head Up Hands Free (HU/HF) mode of operation on the fire ground. Using Xtract AI’s expertise in artificial intelligence for video and data analysis the project will aim to:

integrate multiple sensors and biometric data feeds to assess the health, status and safety of firefighters in the field

detect objects and people in smoke, and predict flow path and flashover using thermal and video imaging feeds in real time

feed appropriate and necessary data back to incident commanders and firefighters in the field through a combination of dashboards, heads up displays, and haptic and audio feedback to increase efficiencies and remove distractions

Work will proceed in multiple phases, including the design and development of advanced machine learning models, proprietary data sets and integration with advanced visualization solutions.

“We’re tremendously excited to be working on this project and thank the Innovative Solutions Canada Program (ISC) for selecting us,” expresses Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One. “Xtract AI’s knowledge of artificial intelligence, and data and video analysis are an ideal match for this challenge, and we relish the opportunity to put these into a solution that will assist Canadian firefighters in being better informed, more efficient and, ultimately, safer.”

For more details on the Public Work’s DND contract, please visit: https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/award-notice/PW-SI-004-36861-001

The Xtract AI team is already underway with the project’s design and development phase, and will make announcements, as required, on the progress of its efforts in achieving the goals of Canadian Department of National Defense.

About XTRACT TECHNOLOGIES INC

Xtract AI develops and commercializes artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural networks and predictive solutions utilizing advanced technology for public institutions and private enterprise. The firm has an award winning, highly skilled team that develops AI solutions to solve challenges across computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), anomaly detection, and time-series analysis for applications ranging from security and defense to environmental solutions and healthcare. For more information on building your AI solution, visit: xtract.ai

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

