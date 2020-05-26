Micron Medical Appoints Fortune 500 Financial Executive Chris Lewis and Healthcare Industry Veteran David Kaysen to Board of Directors

Lewis and Kaysen each bring decades of global industry expertise and senior leadership to the urology wireless neurostimulation venture

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical device solutions for urological conditions, today announced the appointments of Chris Lewis and David B. Kaysen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lewis is a retired S&P 500 CFO of the multi-national manufacturing services company, Jabil Circuit, Inc., with over 38 years of experience in management and finance, and Mr. Kaysen has over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having led the growth of a multitude of start-ups through to successful exits.

“We are very pleased to add the wealth of executive leadership experience that Chris and David bring to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Deitsch, CEO of Micron Medical. “Chris is a highly successful senior financial executive with decades of experience in guiding companies toward sustainable growth. David is an accomplished healthcare executive who has held numerous senior roles within emerging healthcare companies building tremendous enterprise value. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we prepare to begin U.S. commercialization of our Protect PNS, the world’s first, implantable, office-based, drug free tibial nerve stimulator system for overactive bladder.”

“I am honored to join the Micron Medical innovators and provide counsel and guidance around the Company’s financial strategy and infrastructure,” said Mr. Lewis. “I’m very excited to work with this talented and dedicated team of industry experts to establish the fiscal plan necessary to help advance this novel therapeutic technology to patients as expeditiously as possible.”

“I am pleased to join the board of Micron Medical as we prepare to launch this disruptive technology,” said Mr. Kaysen. “A substantial market opportunity exists for the Company’s micron-sized technology, and I look forward to supporting its focused commercial strategy and capital efficient business model. I am excited to leverage my significant experience in building sales and marketing organizations as Micron Medical continues to grow its business.”

Mr. Lewis’ significant experience includes having served as CFO of Jabil Circuit. During his tenure at the company, Jabil Circuit’s sales grew from $400 million to $7 billion. In addition, he was Executive Vice President / Co-owner of TCH Restaurant Group. Mr. Lewis was the founder-investor in the second largest Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchise, growing to 35 stores and expanding sales from $3 million to $35 million in 2.5 years. He successfully sold the company back to the franchisor.

Mr. Kaysen’s extensive experience includes being Chairman and CEO for medical technology companies in mental health, biopharma and other medical technology companies. He was General Manager for U.S. Operations for Cefaly Technology, a privately-held worldwide developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the world’s leading external neuromodulation device to treat migraine headaches. Prior to Cefaly, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of NASDAQ listed Uroplasty, Inc. (Cogentix Medical; sold to Laborie), a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of devices for office-based treatment of voiding dysfunctions, specifically incontinence and overactive bladder. Mr. Kaysen is currently Chairman of the Board for Interrad Medical Inc., a board member for EXB Solutions and an advisory board member for Atlantic Therapeutics.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

