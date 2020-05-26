Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, announced today that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 2-4, 2020.



Presentation Details

Date: June 2 Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/mnlo/

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond. Foamix is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Menlo.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for the world’s first topical minocycline, AMZEEQ™ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%.

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com . Menlo may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Menlo’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

