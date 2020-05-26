Thingsfactory launches the TF-350 Portable and anonymous facial temperature detector

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To facilitate post-COVID-19 re-launch, Thingsfactory is launching the TF-350, the first fully portable facial temperature sensor suitable for both gatherings and individuals.

Designed for real-time performance and long-term reliability, the TF-350 detects, analyzes and classifies the facial temperature of humans in crowded, queued or individual situations, without hesitation and with an accuracy of 5 hundredths of a degree. Its fast scanning and built-in artificial intelligence software that reduces temperature verification efforts by 95%, saving valuable time and increasing worker safety.

Entirely developed in Montreal by an experienced team of specialists in Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies, the device is equipped with an ultra-sensitive thermal microcamera and a processor with a processing capacity of 32 TOPS. Our visualization and warning software HeatUp! is equipped with powerful artificial intelligence algorithms for visual recognition and temperature measurement. Its unique, portable and powerful design is simple to use and offers a user-friendly interface for the operator.

Fully portable and rugged, the TF-350 comes in an ABS carrying case with accessories and cables and can be deployed by the operator in less than two minutes. It is an indispensable component for any post-COVID restart safety plan. The TF-350 can be deployed anywhere and is best suited for high traffic situations such as nursing homes, hospitals, schools, factories, public places, events, professional sports, construction sites, airports and retail stores.

For privacy reasons, the TF-350 does not store any personal data and meets the highest computer security standards for a detection device.

Currently in production, the TF-350 system will be available for pre-sale at http://www.thingsfactory.co/ from May 26, 2020, with deliveries to first-time buyers beginning in mid-June 2020.

About Thingsfactory:

Founded in 2017 and based in Montreal, Thingsfactory is an Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence product development company specializing in real-time monitoring of critical systems and prevention of material, financial and human losses. With more than 25 years of experience in product and software development, operations management and software development for large-scale international clients, Thingsfactory's founders and employees take pride in designing and building high-quality products that combine performance and security.

Contact information Thingsfactory info@thingsfactory.co www.thingsfactory.co