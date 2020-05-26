Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assembly Biosciences to Present During the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced that John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the company's website at assemblybio.com.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP-compliant banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Amy Figueroa, CFA
Investor Relations Consultant
(415) 366-5158
afigueroa@assemblybio.com 

Solebury Trout
Luke Brown
(646) 378-2944
lbrown@troutgroup.com

