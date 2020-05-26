Victor Medical Company Names VitusVet as Preferred Provider

As its Preferred Client Communication Technology Partner, VitusVet to extend preferential pricing to Victor Medical’s 4,000 member practices

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet care technology company VitusVet today announced that it has been named a Preferred Client Communication Technology Partner for Victor Medical Company , the largest privately-owned veterinary distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Pacific Northwest. The VitusVet platform, the industry’s first complete client engagement solution, will now be available at preferred pricing for all of Victor Medical’s 4,000 member practices.



Already used by practices around the country, VitusVet combines service and refill reminders, 2-way text and image messaging, and a branded practice app alongside a new payment plan offering with mobile checkout tablets. This client compliance platform helps practices streamline their appointment process, simplify service and refill reminders, text with pet owners, and monitor practice performance through an easy-to-use visual dashboard.

“Now more than ever, veterinary practices are seeking ways to efficiently and effectively serve client needs,” said Victor Medical Company Director Rick Bills. “We are thrilled to provide our thousands of members with competitive pricing on what we consider to be the clear leader in client communication and digital payment tools. With VitusVet, we are confident that practices can boost client engagement, streamline operations, and drive new revenue.”

VitusVet also helps reinforce recommended COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and remote support for veterinary practices. Current VitusVet customers are leveraging its two-way texting services to support curbside services, remote updates, lab test communication and more. Further, its payment tools include tablets to reduce front desk congestion, enable curbside and mobile unit checkouts.

“We are excited to work with such a legendary name in the veterinary business as Victor Medical Company,” said Mark Olcott, DVM, CEO and co-founder of VitusVet. “Together, we can help more practices streamline operations during this fluctuating time, while building more efficient and modern practices for the future.”

To learn more about VitusVet visit vitusvet.com .

About Victor Medical

Victor Medical is the largest, privately owned veterinary distributor in CA. We proudly serve the needs of veterinary hospitals in CA, NV, AZ and the Pacific Northwest and have been partnering with practices in these geographical areas for more than 55 years. We are still a family-owned business (same owners since our inception) and have consistently strived to stay true to our founders’ principles to provide exceptional service, next day delivery coupled with a high fill rate and very competitive pricing and terms. We believe these qualities are as important today as they were in 1966 when Victor and Francis Louchios first formed their company (Victor Instruments) as a way to offer high-quality German surgical instruments from the confines of their garage. This eventually evolved into the company we have become today. Victor Medical Company has been and continues to be a trusted partner within the veterinary community since 1966.

About VitusVet

VitusVet strengthens the connection between pet care providers and pet owners to help practices run more efficiently and ensure the health and happiness of pets. Founded in 2013, VitusVet's complete client compliance platform streamlines appointment and refill requests, enables text and picture messaging, supports monthly payment plans, digitizes medical record sharing, and visualizes practice performance data with an easy to use dashboard. Learn more at vitusvet.com .