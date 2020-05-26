Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine Sites in Western Cape and Kwazulu Natal
The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will today conduct a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces.
Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to conduct oversight visits in provinces where they reside. The committees have prioritised provinces with high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Details are as follows:
Western Cape, Tuesday 26 May
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Activity
|
09:30 – 10:30
|
Tygerberg Hospital (West Side Trauma Deck)
|
|
11h00-12h00
|
Cape Town International Convention Centre (Field Hospital)
|
.KwaZulu Natal, Tuesday 26 May
|
10:00
|
General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital
|
12:00
|
Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital