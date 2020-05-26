Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine Sites in Western Cape and Kwazulu Natal

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will today conduct a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces.

Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to conduct oversight visits in provinces where they reside. The committees have prioritised provinces with high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases.   Details are as follows:

Western Cape, Tuesday 26 May

Time

Venue

Activity

09:30 – 10:30

Tygerberg Hospital   (West Side Trauma Deck)
  • Dr Dimitri Erasmus to brief the committee on the preparedness of Tygerberg Hospital to respond to COVID-19
  • Committee to receive feedback on the Laboratory operations at TBH
  • Questions and Answers

11h00-12h00

Cape Town International Convention Centre   (Field Hospital)
  • Guided tour of the temporary hospital
  • Dr Anwar Kharwa to brief the delegation on the CTICC as part of the COVID-19 response.
  • Questions and Answers

  .KwaZulu Natal, Tuesday 26 May

10:00

General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital

12:00

Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital
