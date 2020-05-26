Viela Bio Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 3,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, certain selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Viela Bio intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support activities for the commercialization of inebilizumab for the treatment of NMOSD, if approved; to advance the ongoing clinical development of inebilizumab in other indications and of VIB4920, VIB7734 and other pipeline candidates; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Viela Bio will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2020 but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering and use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Various factors may cause differences between our expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, volatility in the share price of our common stock, changes in our operating plans or funding requirements and the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 that was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and our subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

