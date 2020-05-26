BioCryst to Present New Berotralstat Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Digital Congress

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present new data on berotralstat (BCX7353), an oral, once-daily therapy under regulatory review in the United States, Japan and the European Union for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, at the upcoming digital congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) June 6-8. EAACI plans to make content from the congress available at 9:00a CET on June 6.



Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Berotralstat (BCX7353) for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Prophylaxis: APeX-S Study Results; oral abstract session 21 (#484)



Berotralstat (BCX7353) Treatment Demonstrates Robust and Durable Reduction in the Rate of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks Over 48 Weeks of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Study; poster discussion session 06 (#1406)



Berotralstat (BCX7353) Treatment Following 24-Weeks of Placebo Results in Rapid and Sustained Reduction in the Rate of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks: APeX-2 Study Results; thematic poster session 07 (#1219)



Berotralstat (BCX7353) Treatment Demonstrates Robust and Durable Reduction in the Rate of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks Over 48 Weeks of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Study; thematic poster session 07 (#1241)



Hereditary Angioedema Patients in the United States Report Expanded Use of Prophylaxis, but Continue to Experience Attacks; thematic poster session 07 (#196)

“As berotralstat gets closer to potential approval in Japan and the U.S. later this year, and the EU early next year, it is exciting to share additional data highlighting the meaningful impact an oral, once-daily medicine is having for HAE patients in our clinical program,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

