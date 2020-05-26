Esports Entertainment Group Forms New Jersey Subsidiary to Pursue Licensing Strategy in United States. Receives Additional $1.86 Million From Exercise of Warrants

/EIN News/ -- BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, “GMBL New Jersey Inc.”, for the express purpose of commencing its strategy to pursue gambling licenses throughout the United States that will further the Company’s esports gambling market. The Company expects to make its first such application with the State of New Jersey in the near future and will provide updates for each anticipated application as they are submitted in each available jurisdiction.



The Company’s US operations will be based in New Jersey, where the Company expects to establish facilities and operating personnel.

COMPANY RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $1.9 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

Investors participating in the Esports Entertainment Group’s public offering of securities which was consummated on April 14, 2020 (the “April Offering”), exercised a total of 439,844 warrants at a price of $4.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1,860,000 as of May 22, 2020.

Combined with the Company’s announcement on May 15th in which, the underwriters of the April Offering partially exercised and closed on their over-allotment option and purchased an additional 209,400 shares of common stock from the Company for gross proceeds of $885,762, the Company has received an aggregate of approximately $2,750,000 to date in the month of May significantly bolstering its financial strength and resources necessary to execute its business plan.

“Today’s announcement marks yet another significant milestone and provides the market with even greater insight as to our growth strategy,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “The US market represents a very big opportunity for us and thanks to the continued support of our valued shareholders, we intend to aggressively pursue it in 2020 and beyond."

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Malta and Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and is able to accept wagers from over 149 jurisdictions including Canada, Japan, Germany and South Africa. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

