Autolus Therapeutics to host Investor Conference Calls through June

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will host investor conference calls through June:



1 June 2020 - Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the AUTO3 clinical team, will host an investor call and webcast at 8.30 am EDT, 1.30 pm BST to discuss presentations related to its AUTO3 program, the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the Alexander study, a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), during the Annual Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program . After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week.



15 June 2020 - Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the AUTO1 and AUTO3 clinical teams, will host an investor call and webcast at 8.30 am EDT, 1.30 pm BST to discuss presentations related to its AUTO1 and AUTO3 programs, the company’s CAR T cell therapies being investigated in Phase 1/2 studies of adult Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), respectively, at the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress on June 11 – 14, 2020. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week.



About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com