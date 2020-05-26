Velocity Discovers New Zone of High-Grade Gold at the Rozino South Target, Grading up to 5.23 g/t Gold

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has received results from its ongoing discovery exploration program at the Rozino Project (“Rozino”), Bulgaria.



Highlights:

Expands currently defined mineralization at Rozino gold deposit – results pending for 3 drill holes and a further 5 drill holes planned.

Discovers new zone of mineralization at Rozino South, grading up to 5.23 g/t gold, with multi-element geochemical signature as seen at Rozino deposit.

Identifies several new gold targets at Kazak.

Velocity is actively exploring, with a program of drill-focused resource expansion and development of new target areas to the south of the currently defined, open-pittable Rozino gold deposit. Drilling at the Rozino South target (“Rozino South”), located 800m south of Rozino, has resulted in the discovery of a new mineralized zone grading up to 5.23 g/t gold. Surface exploration at the Kazak target (“Kazak”), located approximately 2km south of Rozino, is similarly producing positive exploration results. Velocity is actively exploring the exploration licence surrounding Rozino with the aim of generating targets for ongoing drill testing.

Rozino South Drilling

The Rozino South target is situated 800m south of the deposit and initial exploration drilling (Figure 1 and 2) has resulted in the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization: Drill hole RDD-177 returned 6.15m grading 1.18 g/t gold, including 1.15m grading 5.23 g/t gold from 203m.

The mineralization occurs in the same permissive sedimentary host rocks as the Rozino deposit and displays a similar multi-element geochemical fingerprint. Mineralization is open in all directions. Velocity is immediately commencing Phase II drilling on 50m step-outs to potentially expand this emerging new zone. To the south, the Rozino host rocks are covered by recent sediments and represent blind drill targets.

Rozino Deposit Expansion Drilling

The Company has identified several target areas immediately south of the current Rozino gold deposit (Figure 3). Drill results from the first 50-metre step-out (RDD-176) returned two significant intersections of 4.0m grading 1.12 g/t gold, and 18.0m grading 0.56 g/t gold, including 4.0m grading 1.81 g/t gold. Three additional follow-up drill holes have been completed to date and results are pending.

Kazak Exploration Target

Soil sample results from the Kazak target area, located 2km south of the Rozino deposit, identified two high priority gold in soil anomalies with silver support, coincident with areas where permissive Rozino host rock has been mapped (Figure 1). Follow-up mapping and sampling has subsequently returned rock chip sample grades of 1.23 g/t and 0.33 g/t gold, indicating that the host rock is mineralized in this new target area. A program of detailed mapping and trenching is in progress with initial results expected in the coming weeks. The Company hopes to generate drill targets in Q3.

Figure 1: Exploration Targets at the Rozino Gold Project. Gold and silver in-soil anomalies at for Rozino, Rozino South and Kazak, plus anomalous rock chip samples for Kazak area:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cb90a99-6784-4380-a641-bfdf28d612e5

Table 1: Significant Drill Results at Rozino Gold Project:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc08886-03af-49dd-8af9-2a99d44e37a5

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Figure 2: Geological map of Rozino South target, with gold in soil results and drill hole locations plus planned follow up drilling:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bd32002-3fb3-431c-a075-d04ce76775c8

Figure 3: Resource expansion step-out drilling at Rozino:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afbf43d2-b838-460e-b21e-426c20242e34

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS’ Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material is shipped to ALS’ Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled Mass Spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch. Drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. Velocity has a 70% joint venture interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project, and has entered into option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik, Makedontsi and Sedefche gold projects, with Gorubso, an established and respected mining company in Bulgaria. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

