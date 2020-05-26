REPEAT – MediPharm Labs and Ace Valley Deliver Innovative Vapes - Now Available in Several Markets Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce that its highly anticipated and innovative suite of “Ace Valley Vapes” are officially available in several markets across Canada. The Company shipped three new vape products under this white label brand-line to multiple provinces last week.



The launch of the Ace Valley Vapes is the culmination of the Company’s previously announced white label agreement through its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc., with AV Cannabis Inc. (d/b/a Ace Valley). Through this collaboration, Ace Valley leveraged its leading brand traction and product strategy expertise to design, brand and market new and innovative vaporizer products, while MediPharm Labs provided raw material from its supply chain, high-quality cannabis distillate, formulation and filling expertise from its GMP-certified facility, as well as distribution services across Canada to cannabis distributors and retailers.

“Ace Valley has emerged as one of Canada’s true cannabis brands. We are proud to be partnering with a team that consistently raises the bar through product development and marketing ingenuity, further elevated by our superiour product formulations and top CPG-quality processes,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer of MediPharm Labs.

“We are passionately building a great cannabis brand in Canada,” said Mike Wagman, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Valley. “Our new all-in-one vapes, with an innovative logo light-up feature, are a big part of our platform and we have a strong partner in MediPharm Labs, the leader in cannabis extraction and purified cannabis concentrates in Canada.”

Unique Product Formulations with Original Vape Hardware

Each Ace Valley Vape is an all-in-one unit with 0.3 ml of formulated cannabis distillate. Working in collaboration with Ace Valley, MediPharm Labs’ Applied Science team formulated three unique products - CBD, Sativa and Indica options – each comprised of 95% distillate and 5% botanically derived terpenes, with zero carrier oil, other additives, or thickening agents. Ace Valley selected this variety of vape options so consumers can curate their experience.

The vape hardware is an all-in-one unit, not requiring a separate purchase of battery and vapourizer cartridge. Ace Valley wanted to offer customers something convenient, consistent, and easy-to-use. By providing an integrated all-in-one hardware device, they were able to deliver maximum consistency from one experience to the next, as the distillate and vapourizing hardware have been specifically designed and tested together.

“The concept for our new vapes is the brainchild of our co-founder, Noah Gill, who wanted customers to have a fun way to experience the device,” explained Mike Wagman, CEO of Ace Valley. “Unlike other vape pens on the market, the Ace Valley Vape lights up each of the four colour bands in our logo sequentially as you inhale. This provides the customer with simple and intuitive control and a unique interaction.”

Multi-Province Distribution

MediPharm Labs has already completed shipments to Ontario, BC and Alberta distribution hubs.

The Ace Valley Vapes are anticipated to be available at select retailers in ON, BC, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

About Ace Valley

Ace Valley is a leading recreational cannabis brand. Since launching in October 2018, Ace Valley has built a curated, ready-to-use portfolio of pre-rolls, vapes and real-fruit gummies* (*launching soon) with wholesale and retail distribution across most of Canada. Ace Valley drives leading sales and brand awareness by leveraging its product strategy expertise, consumer insights and loyal community of fans.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, consumer-test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian Extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

