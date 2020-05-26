Sprott Inc. Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on New York Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX: SII) announced today that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 40-F (the “Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and submitted a listing application (the “Listing Application”) with the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Registration Statement and Listing Application will allow Sprott to pursue a dual listing of its common shares on the NYSE to complement its current listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).



In connection with the proposed listing on the NYSE, and as previously authorized by its shareholders, the Company, following a determination by its Board of Directors, has filed articles of amendment implementing a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares. The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX on a post-consolidation basis beginning at the open of markets on or about May 28, 2020. The Company currently anticipates that, subject to the receipt of all required approvals, its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE prior to the end of the second quarter under the symbol "SII". The consolidation has reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares from 253,556,869 to 25,355,686.

Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott, stated, “Our planned listing on the NYSE represents an important milestone for Sprott as we believe it will create greater exposure for the Company and attract an expanded and diverse group of institutional and retail investors in the United States. As the large majority of our clients reside in the United States, the listing will allow us to more fully explore synergies between our client base and shareholders.”

The Registration Statement has not yet become effective. Any listing of Sprott’s common shares on the NYSE will be subject to the SEC declaring the Registration Statement effective and to Sprott attaining the approval of the NYSE. The Company cannot provide any assurance that it will be successful in achieving a listing of its common shares on the NYSE.

Registered shareholders of the Company have been mailed a letter of transmittal by the Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company. The letter of transmittal is used by registered shareholders to exchange their pre-consolidation share certificates for post-consolidation certificates. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-consolidation common shares will represent the number of whole post consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

For further details on the consolidation and listing on the NYSE, please refer to the management information circular dated March 18, 2020 available under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the approval of the NYSE for the trading of the post-consolidation common shares, the timing of the expected commencement of trading of the post-consolidation common shares on the TSX and the NYSE and the satisfaction of any conditions relating thereto.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: announcement or implementation of the consolidation may adversely affect the market price of the common shares; the NYSE may not approve the listing of the consolidated common shares or the commencement of trading of the consolidated common shares on either or both of the TSX and the NYSE may be delayed; the liquidity and market price of the common shares and the Company’s ability to raise capital may be adversely affected if the Company is unable to maintain its listing on the NYSE; the impact of any escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on the implementation of the consolidation or the NYSE listing; and the other risks described under the headings "Managing Risk: Financial" and "Managing Risk: Non-Financial" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2019. As a result, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

