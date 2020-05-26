Piedmont Healthcare Selects InFlight to Speed Recruiting for Critical Roles

InFlight’s Cost Effective ProgrammaticPLUS Solution Creates Efficiency in Recruitment Process and Centralizes Reporting

/EIN News/ -- EASTHAMPTON, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight has been chosen by Piedmont Healthcare to streamline its recruitment process for critical roles. Frontline to the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Healthcare is an integrated healthcare system of 11 hospitals and 800 locations that serves communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia’s population.



Carly Fearrington, Talent Acquisition Manager at Piedmont Healthcare, commented, “There are a number of specialized health care positions which are a challenge to recruit for in ‘normal’ times and when COVID-19 hit, we moved rapidly to identify the right vendor partner to help us streamline our recruitment process for these critical roles. InFlight has stepped up and restructured how we attract, recruit, and hire during this time of unprecedented need.”

According to the National Sample Survey of Registered Nurses study issued by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, there were approximately 3.9 million licensed registered nurses living in in the U.S. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the number of nurses at about 20 percent short of what is needed. The ability to recruit and onboard these valued resources – as well as much in demand respiratory therapists – quickly has become a critical factor in managing the pandemic.

Piedmont Healthcare realized they had two challenges to overcome to recruit these roles at the speed needed – they needed a faster apply flow that is integrated with their existing applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruitment processes – plus, they needed a more efficient way to get their jobs in front of qualified candidates. Since research has shown candidates are 365 percent more likely to abandon an application that takes more than 15 minutes to complete, and upfront ATS user registration causes 60 percent of potential applicants to drop out of the process at this stage, Piedmont was particularly keen to resolve the apply access and ease.

Piedmont turned to the experts at InFlight to leverage their existing Taleo applicant tracking system (ATS) along with InFlight’s “fast-track” apply process that uses a simplified workflow and can be completed in a few moments on a mobile device and programmatic job ads.

Powering the job advertising and rapid apply process is InFlight’s ProgrammaticPLUS , a fully managed programmatic job advertising solution. ProgrammaticPLUS provides the proven benefits of programmatic job advertising – enabling cost-effective, more precise targeting of candidates, and automatic campaign balancing - with added functionality such as:

Access to multiple programmatic ad networks

InFlight-managed campaigns, created and launched by InFlight so that customers can get started right away

Specific candidate experience optimizations that improve candidate conversion such as mobile-optimized, “fast apply,” deferred ATS account creation

Consolidated source tracking for all media spend

James La Brash, Managing Director at InFlight Corporation, said, “InFlight works hard to ensure clients optimize their software investments by gaining improved productivity and user adoption. On average, we’ve improved candidate conversion rates by 194 percent overall and up to 620 percent for candidates on mobile devices. By maximizing Piedmont’s recruiting efforts and job advertising budget through our ProgrammaticPLUS solution, InFlight is able to deliver a better apply process that will help them rapidly fill their open positions.”

More About Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare empowers communities to connect with safe and high-quality care, conveniently, every step of the way. Our promise is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and today we are creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a safe one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Founded in 1905, we are a private, not-for-profit organization with over 23,000 employees caring for 2.7 million patients across 800 locations and serving communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia’s population. Piedmont provides safe, convenient and high-quality care across 11 hospitals, 34 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 28 QuickCare locations, 555 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations and more than 2,500 Piedmont Clinic members. In 2019, Forbes listed us as one of the Top10 Employers in Georgia, Piedmont became Great Place to Work-Certified™, which was repeated in 2020. In FY 2019, Piedmont provided $340 million in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.

More About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must become as efficient as possible and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, Financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightcorp.com .

