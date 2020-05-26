Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,263 in the last 365 days.

Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results.  A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.  Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 2, 2020, and will be accessible on the Company’s website:  http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section. 

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
jean.fontana@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.