82-Year-Old Singer and Writer Inspires Readers to Overcome Adversity, Follow Their Dreams and Fulfill Their Potential to Love

Author Suzanne Miller writes ‘Walking in Love’ to encourage people to break free from their limitations and become empowered, spiritual beings

/EIN News/ -- REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Suzanne Miller, an 82-year old woman who is accomplishing her dreams as a singer, recently published her inspirational guidebook, “Walking in Love: Why and How?,” to teach readers to utilize joy and the love that accompanies it as powerful tools to accomplish their dreams. In stride with Christian beliefs, but accessible to readers from all backgrounds, “Walking in Love” explains a simple process designed to help humans overcome their limitations and fulfill their potential to love.

Miller, a talented singer, had her dreams thwarted when she lost her singing voice at age 22. At age 69, she had a severe heart attack that compromised her stamina. With her tenacious spirit, she continued in life with positivity and determination.

Utilizing the teachings presented in her latest book, she continued her journey and lived a life filled with light and hope. With patience, love and proper treatment, her stamina was restored, and her singing voice returned. She was able to be active and grace the Earth with her voice once again. Today, she shares her musical gift around the world.

“People can feel miserable and joyful at the same time. I wish to inspire readers to find joy and hope in their lives, even when they are facing difficult situations,” Miller said. “We must never give up, even under adversity.”

This guidebook can be used by an individual or in a small group to encourage readers to make the best of every situation that presents itself to them. By sharing her powerful story and sound advice, Miller hopes to spread positivity to her readers and encourage them to be persistent in achieving their goals.

“Walking in Love: Why and How?”

By Suzanne Miller

ISBN: 978-1-5320-9464-4 (softcover); 978-1-5320-9496-5 (hardcover)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble and through Suzanne Miller’s author website.

About the author

Suzanne Miller is a former licensed lay vicar in the Episcopal Church, retired naval officer and was the president of her own consulting company, where she led major new technical initiatives for the intelligence community. With her book, “Walking in Love,” she hopes to inspire other older people to achieve their dreams. It also builds on her other two books, “Spirituality 101” and “Spirituality 202.” Miller is a gifted singer who spreads her gift to her local church community in the Los Angeles area, sings across the world and recently released her debut album: “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over.” To learn more about Miller and her book, please visit her website: www.suzannermiller.com

About iUniverse

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

