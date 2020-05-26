Aruna Bio to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference

Virtual presentation scheduled for 1:00 PM on June 3 and will be accessible via webcast

ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc. , a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Mark Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. This year, the conference is being held virtually.



The presentation will be webcast live and available on the events page of the Aruna Bio website ( arunabio.com/events ) and via the link below. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/aru/

Drs. Sirgo will discuss the utilization of Aruna Bio’s proprietary neural exosomes as both a therapeutic and a delivery vehicle to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Sirgo will also discuss the company’s going forward strategy and key milestones for 2020.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is harnessing the natural abilities of neural exosomes to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Aruna Bio is also leveraging its proprietary exosomes and manufacturing platform to create synergistic therapies by enhancing exosomes with RNA, oligonucleotides, antibodies and small molecules. www.arunabio.com