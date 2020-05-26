Arthur: The Scottish Prince Who Became an English Legend

After more than twenty five years of research a writer is claiming that The Royal Family are directly descended from the legendary King Arthur

HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hull writer David F Carroll explains that the Royal Family are in fact descendants of the 6th century King, Fergus Mor.Fergus Mor, first king of ancient Dalriada and the great, great grandfather of Arthur son of Aidan was, Mr Carroll claims, the inspiration for the legends of King Arthur. Arthur son of Aidan is the only 6th century Arthur mentioned in historical records (including Adomnans The Celtic Life of Columba and The Annals of Ulster (a concise historical record of medieval Ireland) and more importantly the only historical Arthur identical to the Arthur of legend.For example:1 Legendary Arthur and historical Arthur have the same name2 They were both Christians - a valid point when more than half the country were pagans3 Both were alive in the 6th century4 Legendary Arthur had a sister called Morgan - historical Arthur also had a sister called Morgan (Martyrology of Oengus the Culdee)5 Legendary Arthur was a contemporary of Mordred, a real 6th century Pictish Prince, the son of King Lot or Lothus historical Arthur was also acontemporary of Mordred6 Legendary Arthur was a contemporary of Merlin (Myrrdin) a druid priest, buried at Drumelzier near Melrose in Southern Scotland - historical Arthur wasalso a contemporary of the same Merlin7 Finally legendary Arthur died while fighting Mordred and a Pictish army at The Battle of Camlann. Historical Arthur died in battle against the same Picts atthe Battle of Maithi, named after the Pictish tribe involved, as documented in Adomnans The Celtic Life of Columba and The Annals of Ulster. This is theonly battle in recorded history where any Arthur died in battle against the Picts so the only conclusion is that these two legendary and historical battles areone-and-the-same.Accounts of King Arthur are found in Wales mainly because in the 6th century the Welsh kingdom stretched from Wales up the western side of present day England and into present-day Scotland at least as far as Edinburgh. Due to this geographical fact the language spoken and the legends (of King Arthur) told from this time would have been the same in Wales as they were in Scotland. Historical accounts from the ‘Annals of Ulster’ and the ‘Annals of Tigernach’, Irish historical works which recorded the events of Dalriada, can also be found in Welsh historical annals.One of the main reasons the legend of King Arthur became attached to England is due to the work of the 12th century writer, Geoffrey of Monmouth, who claimed Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, was the place where Arthur was conceived by some sort of magic.Unfortunately the building of Tintagel Castle was started in 1233 by Richard, 1st Earl of Cornwall and is approximately 700 years too late for this to be historically correct!Also monks at Glastonbury Abbey drew upon earlier histories and legends to create the myth that they had discovered the burial sites of King Arthur, Guinevere, Joseph of Arimathea, the Holy Grail and excalibur. They added to the bare facts with stories they believed to be true, or which they thought ought to be true because they had a strong emotional connection with figures such as King Arthur and Joseph of Arimathea and were anxious to give these people solid foundations.Camelot and the Round TableThe area Arthur was fighting in, Manau / Manann, there was an old Roman fort that was known as Camelot or Camelon and the nearby village is still called Camelon, near Falkirk in Scotland.The Round Table was introduced into the Arthurian legend by a Norman/French writer named Wace and was also mentioned in the 12th century by Beroul who stated the Round Table was situated in Stirling, near Falkirk, and was not wooden but an earthen structure. This earthen structure can be seen today near Stirling castle.ConclusionThis is the Historical and Legendary King Arthur who was the son of King Aidan and the great, great grandson of King Fergus Mor, the first King of Dalriada, ancestor to today's Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.Mr Carrolls book, Arturius: A Quest For Camelot can be downloaded for free at: www.electricscotland.com/history/Ascreen.pdf