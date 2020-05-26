Mesoblast to Host Analyst Call on Financial Results for Period Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host an analyst call to discuss the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. The webcast will begin at 6pm EDT Wednesday, May 27; 8am AEST Thursday, May 28, 2020.



The live webcast can be accessed via:

https://webcast.boardroom.media/mesoblast-limited/20200526/NaNmesoblast-q3-financial-results

To register for the teleconference, please visit:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007263-invite.html

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1800 870 643 or 1800 809 971 (Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 10007263.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast’s Biologics License Application to seek approval of its product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (acute GVHD) has been accepted for priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and if approved, product launch in the United States is expected in 2020. Remestemcel-L is also being developed for other inflammatory diseases in children and adults including moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property (IP) portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. This IP position is expected to provide the Company with substantial commercial advantages as it develops its product candidates for these conditions.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

