Diamondback Energy Announces the Expiration of the Tender Offer by Energen Corporation for Any and All of Energen Corporation’s 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2021

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that the previously announced cash tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Energen Corporation ("Energen"), to purchase any and all of Energen’s 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $208,687,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (52.17%) were validly tendered, which excludes $385,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Energen expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer and expects to make payment for the Notes on May 26, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, Notes not tendered in the tender offer will remain outstanding.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead dealer manager. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as co-dealer managers. Persons with questions regarding the tender offer should contact J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4087 (collect) or (866) 834-4666 (toll-free), or the information agent and tender agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (800) 628-8510 (toll-free) or, for banks and brokers, at (212) 269-5550.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

