Radware Helps HT Media Protect Its News and Photographic Archives From DDoS Attacks

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that HT Media selected Radware’s Attack Mitigation Solution to protect the data centers that house its archive of news and photographs, and added Cloud DDoS protection to its on premise DDoS protection.



Founded in 1924 with its flagship newspaper inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi, HT Media (BSE, NSE) has today more than 3.7 million readers across India. Its flagship property, Hindusian Times, reaches around 950,000 readers. The company also owns other successful properties like Livemint.com, Desimartini.com, HTCampus.com and Shine.com. It depended upon a combination of on-prem and ISP based Cloud Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection for its data centers, where it housed many of its legacy systems as well as its archived content.

The media company began to see a steady increase in the frequency and volume of attacks and turned to Radware for help. It needed a hybrid DDoS solution that combined on-prem and cloud DDoS protection more effectively than its existing set up. Radware’s hybrid DDoS solution integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premise and cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24-7 emergency support. Combining on-premise with cloud solutions takes advantage of the low latency and advanced functionality of Radware’s appliances with the scalability and multi-terabit capacity of its cloud-scrubbing service. Once Radware put a proof-of-concept in place for HT Media, the solution began immediately and efficiently blocking attacks.

“Radware’s automatic policy adjustments made the system easy to deploy compared to other systems,” said Rajiv Mishra. Group CIO for HT Media. “The Radware solution was incredibly fast at mitigation. It was able to instantly block zero-day attacks as they occurred.”

“We are proud to protect HT Media’s history and legacy,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Radware’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our market-leading data center security allows companies like HT Media to automatically detect and mitigate even the most complex DDoS attacks.”

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

