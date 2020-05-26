Covid-19 Impact on Ayurvedic Market Size, Status, Growth Opportunity, Leading player, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Ayurvedic market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10250 million by 2025, from $ 6413.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ayurvedic business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ayurvedic market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Ayurvedic value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Health Care
Oral Care
Hair Care
Skin Care
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Women
Men
Kids
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Charak Pharma
Dabur
Himalaya Drug
Maharishi Ayurveda
Emami Group
Vicco Laboratories
Baidyanalh
Amrutanjan Healthcare
Shahnaz Husain Group
Botique
Natreon
Basic Ayurveda
Herbal Hills
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
