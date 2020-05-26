Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health presents the health sector’s progress on the implementation of The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto
Download logo
The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng presents the health sector’s progress on the implementation of the NRM Manifesto. Access to health care increased to 86% of the population within 5km of reach of public or private health facilities, from 75% in 2010Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.