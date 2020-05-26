Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,250 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health presents the health sector’s progress on the implementation of The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng presents the health sector’s progress on the implementation of the NRM Manifesto. Access to health care increased to 86% of the population within 5km of reach of public or private health facilities, from 75% in 2010

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health presents the health sector’s progress on the implementation of The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.