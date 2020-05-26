Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,248 in the last 365 days.

Allot Launches BusinessSecure, a New Solution for Telcos to Protect Their Business Customers from Cyberattacks

New solution in the Allot Secure family, includes unified management, customizable security policies and a self-diagnostics chat box.

/EIN News/ -- Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today launched Allot BusinessSecure, a new solution that CSPs can offer their SMB and Enterprise customers to protect them from emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and crypto-mining, while increasing revenue.

 

Allot BusinessSecure is the newest member of the Allot Secure family of unified cybersecurity solutions, the world’s leading network-based security as a service solution, used by over 23 million consumer and business subscribers. Allot Secure also includes solutions for a unified experience on devices that are on mobile networks (NetworkSecure), fixed home networks (HomeSecure), public Wi-Fi networks (EndpointSecure), and for IoT devices (IoTSecure).

 

Using Machine Learning technology and network visibility tools, Allot BusinessSecure automatically identifies all devices in the network and applies a customizable security policy to protect them and the network. The solution offers a network-based antivirus service that requires no security expertise and needs no installation on business or employee devices. In addition, Allot BusinessSecure hardens the customer premises equipment (CPE) to further protect against many types of vulnerabilities.

 

Through the unified BusinessSecure application, businesses can assign devices to a device group or branch and apply content control to the selected branch, device group or individual device to tailor ‘allowed’ content during working hours. The application also delivers unified reporting on all protected devices, including IoT devices on the network. BusinessSecure includes a self-diagnostics chat bot that greatly reduces the time and effort required to troubleshoot network problems.

 

“Over the last few years, Allot has successfully helped leading communication service providers all over the world deliver network-based cybersecurity solutions to their subscribers,” said Angel Fernandez AVP of Security Solutions, Product Management at Allot. Now, CSPs can generate new revenue from their SOHO, SMB and Enterprise customers with similar services that are designed for businesses.”

 

BusinessSecure is available immediately. For more information, visit: allot.com/products-service-providers/small-business-network-security

Attachment 

Seth Greenberg
Allot
0549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

Ross Blume
Fusion PR for Allot
ross.blume@fusionpr.com

Ehud Helft/Kenny Green
Allot Investor Relations
+1 646 688 3559
allot@gkir.com

You just read:

Allot Launches BusinessSecure, a New Solution for Telcos to Protect Their Business Customers from Cyberattacks

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.