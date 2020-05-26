TeraRecon Adds Top Industry Leaders to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon , the market leader in Advanced Visualization and Artificial Intelligence solutions for medical imaging, welcomes two new members to its executive team. John Danahy joins as Chief Revenue Officer, leading TeraRecon’s customer-focused initiatives which includes global sales, service and support teams. As Vice President of Finance, Martin Clancy will drive transformational aspects of the company’s financial operations and strategic planning.

John Danahy has been a sales and marketing leader in the healthcare technology world for more than 25 years. As a passionate advocate for his customers and partners, he is both a strategic visionary for disruptive innovation and a driver of process efficiency and execution. He joins TeraRecon having been part of several digital healthcare transformations – from PACS and EMR technology companies, to venture-backed start up solution providers. Most recently, he was a founding leader of Salesforce.com’s Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical which achieved hyper-growth during his tenure.

Martin Clancy brings a proven record of driving high growth and profitability supported with agile business systems and process optimization. Martin joins TeraRecon from DataCore Software, where he was Chief Financial Officer for the past ten years. Prior to this, he spent twelve years in senior leadership roles at Citrix Systems.

Jeff Sorenson, president and CEO said “As TeraRecon continues to grow and innovate, we want customers to enjoy increased value through the extension of AI-powered clinical intelligence. John and Martin bring an important next level of focus and expertise to our organization as we continue to elevate the customer experience.”

“I believe TeraRecon is in an ideal position to revolutionize the medical imaging marketplace with new, enterprise-level clinical technology and SaaS offerings that drive efficiency and value at a critical time in healthcare,” said John Danahy, TeraRecon CRO. “With added pressure on provider organizations to achieve optimal outcomes when volume is growing and resources remain limited, TeraRecon’s applications will have a tangible impact on the sustained business health of its valued customers.”

Martin Clancy, VP Finance added: “We are on the precipice of enormous growth over the next few years, following TeraRecon’s recent acquisition by Symphony AI. The combination of our unparalleled Advanced Visualization products with cutting edge AI solutions and world class support, puts us in an enviable position to offer differentiated patient care solutions for our customers and partners.”

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, Intuition, is the 2020 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization. Recently acquired by SymphonyAI Group, TeraRecon is one of seven portfolio companies and is strategically focused on AI-driven innovation in healthcare. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care. For press inquiries, please contact info@terarecon.com. Website: www.terarecon.com

About SymphonyAI Group: SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com