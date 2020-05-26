Latvia is the first to launch dedicated remote learning TV channels during the Covid-19 crisis
Latvia sets the bar in remote learning during the Covid-19 crisis.RIGA, LATVIA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a record-short three weeks, Latvian tech companies Telia Latvija and Veset, with support from the Ministry of Education and local TV channels, have launched two educational TV channels to help schoolchildren keep up with their studies during the Covid-19 lockdown.
This is the first state initiative to have launched a full days-worth of educational content.
The project that combines various cloud technologies and cost EUR 365'000 from the country's budget, which included cloud-first technology, teachers' pay, and TV airtime lease, is called Tavaklase.lv (Your Class). Tavaklase.lv includes two national-level TV channels and a website with embedded HD live-streams and a content archive.
Every day, 8 hours a day, educational content is broadcasted to the TV channels and the website. The content is pre-recorded with teachers who teach and explain different subjects, from Maths and Science to History and Sports.
Because of this educational aid, it is expected that children will not lag behind when it comes to their studies and their grades and exam results won't be greatly affected, despite the current circumstances. Tavaklase.lv is proven to not only benefits schoolchildren, but also their parents who aren't required to proactively participate in the educational process.
Tavaklase.lv has also fostered kids' interest in IT and programming. With close to 25,000 unique views, programming classes are the second most-watched classes on Tavaklase.lv.
First aired on April 6, Tavaklase.lv attracted more than 100,000 unique viewers in the first two days of operation, which is nearly 50% of the total number of Latvian schoolchildren. Currently, every 14 days the channels are watched by 372,000 people. There are 2 million inhabitants in Latvia in total.
There are other countries, such as Finland, Greece, and the Czech Republic, with similar initiatives. However, no other country has tackled this problem at such a scale.
With this initiative, Latvia has demonstrated that it is possible to effectively organize remote learning in the time of crisis. This was made possible through a combination of decisive action at a political level, as well as by using available cloud technologies provided by Telia Latvija and Veset.
