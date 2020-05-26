Global Industrial Robots Market Opportunities And Strategies

The Business Research Company's latest study on Industrial Robots Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial robots market is expected to decline from $49.3 billion in 2019 to $48.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -1.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $63.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of 9.5%. The shortage of skilled workers is contributing to the growth of the industrial robots market. However, the high purchase and installation cost of industrial robots is expected to limit the growth of industrial robots market.

The industrial robots market consists of sales of robotic products and related services for the performance of a specific task. A robot is a programmable, mechanical device generally used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its own control system and is not controlled by a machine.

The global industrial robots market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Articulated Robots; Linear Robots; Cylindrical Robots; Parallel Robots; Scara Robots; Others

By End-User Industry: Automative; Electrical And Electronics; Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals; Food & Beverages; Rubber & Plastics; Metals & Machinery; Others

By Application: Pick And Plane; Wielding And Soldering; Material Handling; Assembling; Cutting And Processing; Others

By Geography: The global industrial robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific industrial robots market accounts for the largest share in the global industrial robots market.

Trends In The Industrial Robots Market

Automated mobile robots (AMRs) are one of the recent trends in the industrial robots market. An AMR is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs.

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial robots market overviews, analyzes and forecasts industrial robots market size and growth for the global industrial robots market, industrial robots market share, industrial robots market players, industrial robots market size, industrial robots market segments and geographies, industrial robots market trends, industrial robots market drivers and industrial robots market restraints, industrial robots market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

