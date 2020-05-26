Authenticate Pro To Offer Services Direct To Consumers Giving Them Peace Of Mind When They Buy
Due to the COVID 19 and the retail stores being shut down more consumers are shopping online Authenticate Pro Is now offering its service directly to consumers
our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticate Pro after launching it’s Beta service in 2019 has proven to increase sales for retailers by using its service. Due to the COVID 19 and the retail stores being shut down, more consumers are shopping online now. Authenticate Pro Is now offering its service directly to consumers. Ray Salem Founder and CEO States, “our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.” It’s slogan is “In God We Trust and everything else we Authenticate.”
We are expanding our service to include “Express Authentication” where customers get an expert guarantee opinion in less than 30 min. In order to expedite this service, we are pre-selling Express Credits. Normally it will be $50 for express authentication for most brands (26 brands and always adding on). For a limited time it will be $20 per express authentication. (Limited time only click here https://authenticatepro.com/express-authentication )
They are currently offering priority authentication for 2-48 hrs turnaround. And customers are loving it! Sellers such as Plato’s Closet, Clothes Mentor and online sellers are offering unlimited authentication to its customers for a flat fee of $59 a month for the first 6 months! They are helping sellers to make a comeback during these hard times. We are coming together to help one other, the normal rate is $399 a month. When sellers offering authentication to its customers are seeing double digits increase in sales.The setup fee is $595, but during these times it is only $49 for a setup. (For a limited time only https://authenticatepro.com/10-day-special/ )
Authenticate Pro has been working with sellers in the following companies which included Clothes Mentor, one of the stores increased their sales by 49% in one month, They where also in Platos Closet, as a result one of the stores went to no.1 in sales on Black Friday. Authenticate Pro also works with Ebay, Mercari, Poshmark and Facebook market place.
Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. The counterfeit industry is estimated to be $1.7 Trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2022.
Authenticate Pro’s patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. Authenticate Pro's system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit.
By using the Authenticate Pro authentication guarantee consumers make sure the merchandise they buy is authentic, removes doubt and gives them peace of mind. This helps us make this world more safe and authentic. Counterfeit merchandise is connected to human trafficking.
Ray Salem, Founder and CEO states “ I am committed to taking a percentage of profits of the company to help fight human trafficking as well as child labor”. Mr. Salem has committed to donate personal profits to “ Life Impact International” I'm committed to this cause as they do great work.
Authenticate Pro, Inc. knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity.
The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction. Authenticate Pro is the first company to file for a patent for this kind of authentication process.
Our team will continue to work and grow to keep the market space authenticated.
For more information about Authenticate Pro and it’s services go to www.authenticatepro.com
